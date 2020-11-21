TBI Agents Investigating Knox County Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday morning in Powell.

Preliminary information indicates that the Knox County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person at a home in the 8000 block of Deer Walk Way just after 9:00 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly made contact with a male subject, who was armed with a gun in the roadway near the residence. According to reports from the scene, deputies gave the man verbal commands to drop the weapon, which he ignored. The situation escalated, and for reasons still under investigation, one of the deputies fired shots, striking the man. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refer questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation, including the name of the subject involved, will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.