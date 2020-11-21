HDOT NEWS RELEASE: HAWAII ISLAND LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF NOV. 21 – NOV. 27, 2020

Newsroom Posted on Nov 20, 2020 in Latest News

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) —

1) KAU

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 65 and 67, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

2) KONA

Single lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 105 and 106, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11) —

1) HILO

Single lane closure on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 18, North Kopua Road and Volcano Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HILO (24-HOUR WORK)

Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in the southbound direction between mile markers 2.4 and 3.3, between Bayfront Highway and Hau Lane, on Saturday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 27, 24-hours a day, for Wailuku Bridge repair work. Waimea bound traffic will be maintained while Hilo bound traffic will be detoured via Hau Street and Waianuenue Avenue.

2) HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 3 and 7, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

3) HAMAKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 46 and 49, Plumeria Street and Hawaii Belt Road, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 64, Kahinu Place and Kawaihae Road, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— PUUHONUA OHONAUNAU ROAD (ROUTE 160) —

1) HONAUNAU

Single lane closure on Puuhonua Ohonaunau Road (Route 160) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 3.5, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250) —

1) KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 18and 21, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

— AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) —

1) NORTH KOHALA

Single lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 23 and 25, Akoni Pule Highway and Maulili Loop, on Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).