Post Session Report :: Friday, November 20, 2020

SB 835, PN 2112 (Langerholc) – The bill creates the Unserved High-Speed Broadband Funding Pilot Program. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 1193, PN 2025 (Browne) – Updates the Sheriff and Deputy Sheriff Education and Training Account. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 941, PN 4617 (Heffley) – The bill amends the Human Services Code by increasing transparency in pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) pricing practices in the Medicaid program. Senate concurred in House amendments to Senate amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2536, PN 4341 (James) – This bill amends Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) to provide for tax anticipation notes for local government units during the COVID-19 emergency. The bill was amended in committee to remove the original language of the bill and to insert the Budget Implementation for FY 2020-21. Senator Muth offered amendment A07945 which provides for a penalty of at least $37,500 for each violation of the Air Pollution Control Act. The amendment failed by vote of 19-30. A vote of 33-16 was recorded.

SB 1214, PN 2128 (Argall) – This legislation authorizes the Department of General Services to convey a permanent easement to the Schuylkill County Municipal Authority. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 46-3 was recorded.

SB 1350, PN 2129 (Browne) – The bill is a supplement to General Appropriations Act for the 2020-21 fiscal year (Act 1-A of 2020). This legislation includes supplemental appropriation adjustments in the General Fund and select Special Funds for the current (2020-21) and prior (2019-20) fiscal years. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 31-18 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 49-0:

Richard W. Vague, Secretary of Banking and Securities (new appointment)

William A. Gindlesperger, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (new appointment)

B. Michael Schaul, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Cynthia D. Shapira, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (reappointment)

Larry C. Skinner, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (new appointment)

Janet L. Yeomans, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (reappointment)