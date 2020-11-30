Crown Uniform and Linen, a Commercial Linen Service for New England, Announces Update to Commercial Mat Service Page
Crown Uniform and Linen is a linen service supporting businesses in New England. The company announces a newly updated page on commercial mat services.
High quality mats greet customers with a professional brand image.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Uniform and Linen, New England's best-in-class commercial laundry service at https://crownuniform.com/ serving Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, and now Maine, is proud to announce an update to its information page on commercial mat services. As winter begins, Crown urges businesses in cities like Boston, Worcester, or Springfield Massachusetts to consider a commercial mat service for both branding and safety concerns.
"High quality mats greet customers with a professional brand image," explained Plato Spilios, Co-President at Crown. “But, they also decrease the likelihood of slips and falls. As winter begins, having a professional mat service is key to encouraging safety.”
The newly updated page on commercial mat services can be found at https://crownuniform.com/mats-mops-and-towels/. The page explains the benefits of having an outsourced mat service to replace mats on a regular schedule. These benefits include presenting customers with a professional brand image from the moment they enter a business, and decreasing the likelihood of slips and falls.
While no mat can guarantee against slip or fall accidents, they’re one way for businesses to improve the customer experience. Crown urges interested businesses to contact the company for a consultation. Indeed, Crown’s helpful representatives can assess a business’s total needs, including linens, uniforms, towels, and — of course — mats.
IMPROVING THE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE ONE STEP AT A TIME
Another New England winter is just around the corner. From Boston, Massachusetts to Providence, Rhode Island, customer-facing businesses are sprucing up for the holidays — and the winter season. Two goals are paramount: first, making sure the dirt and grime of winter don’t tarnish the brand experience, and second, reducing the likelihood of customer slips and falls. By improving its commercial mat service page, Crown Uniform and Linen helps busy business owners "winterize" their businesses one step at a time.
ABOUT CROWN UNIFORM AND LINEN SERVICE
Crown Uniform and Linen Service is an eco-friendly/green, family-owned, best-in-class commercial linen service serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, and Connecticut. Whether a customer is looking for the best linen service in Boston or Cambridge, Springfield or Worcester, Hartford CT or Nashua NH, Providence RI or Portland ME, or a top-rated uniform service for restaurants or food processing, medical offices or healthcare, hospitals or hotels or other commercial laundry service needs such as manufacturing or education, they should visit the website at https://crownuniform.com/. Crown's commercial laundry service lets business owners focus on their business. The company also offers logo mats and mat rental services throughout New England.
