Attorney General Moody and DOJ Take Action Against Jacksonville Radiology Practice for Health Care Fraud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today secured an agreement with Mori, Bean and Brooks, P.A., a radiology practice in Jacksonville, to resolve allegations of health care fraud. According to a joint investigation conducted by Attorney General Moody’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, MBB knowingly submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for the interpretation of radiological images that were ineligible for reimbursement. MBB agrees to pay the state of Florida $161,694 to resolve the allegations.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Upholding the integrity of the Medicaid program is imperative. I am proud of the work conducted by our MFCU and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in uncovering this scheme. My office will continue to pursue those who deliberately defraud the Medicaid program.”

According to the joint investigation, from April 27, 2012, through Feb. 5, 2019, MBB billed Medicaid for the interpretation of radiological images outsourced overseas. Medicaid requires teleradiology services to be completed within the U.S. to qualify for reimbursement. MBB cooperated with the U.S. government upon being informed of the investigation.

To read the agreement, click here .

A lawsuit originally filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida by Thomas Heyck spurred the agreement. Heyck is a radiologist previously employed by MBB. Heyck sued under the qui tam provisions of the False Claims Act granting a private citizen the ability to sue on behalf of the U.S. for false claims and to share in the recovery.

The case is captioned U.S. ex rel. Thomas Heyck v. Mori, Bean and Brooks, P.A, No. 3:18-cv-590-J-39PDB . The False Claims Act also allows the U.S. to intervene and prosecute the action. Heyck will receive 19% of the proceeds from the agreement.