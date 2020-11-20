Rhode Island Department of Health Launches Public Health Out Loud Podcast

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is launching a podcast this week – Public Health Out Loud – as a new platform to help Rhode Islanders stay informed about an array of local and national public health issues.

Envisioned as a continuation of the Facebook Live series done over the summer on COVID-19 and schools, the weekly podcast is co-hosted by James McDonald, MD, MPH and Philip Chan, MD, MS.

Dr. McDonald is a Medical Director at RIDOH, where he has helped lead the Department's response to the overdose crisis, COVID-19, and many other issues. Dr. Chan is a Consultant Medical Director with RIDOH's Division of Preparedness, Response, Infectious Disease, and Emergency Medical Services. He has also been a leader in the State's response to COVID-19, HIV, and a range of other infectious diseases.

"Public health involves every issue, including COVID-19 and much more that affects everyone. Join us as we talk about public health for the public," said Dr. McDonald. "Our goal is to provide people with information that is accessible, engaging, and informative, and helps people live healthier and safer lives."

"We're excited to use this new medium to try to reach a broader audience and talk to people about emerging public health trends," said Dr. Chan. "This is one of the ways that we at RIDOH are trying to spark a conversation about how to build a healthier Rhode Island."

In addition to Dr. McDonald and Dr. Chan, Public Health Out Loud will feature other experts from within RIDOH and the Rhode Island public health community.

Currently, the podcast has four episodes available. Topics have included COVID-19, vaccinations, and the socioeconomic and environmental determinants of health. New episodes will be published every Friday at 5 p.m. To listen to the available episodes, visit: http://publichealthri.buzzsprout.com/