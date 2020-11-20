Robert Alderman 1928-2020

Robert “Bob” LeRoy Alderman, the son of Paulina Paulson Aadland Alderman and Lewis Preston Alderman was born January 15, 1928, at Casselton, North Dakota. Following graduation in 1946, Bob enlisted in the United State Army in October 1946. After basic training at Ft. Dix, New Jersey, he served with the 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division in South Korea for 7 months. In March of 1948, Bob was discharged as a Staff Sergeant.

Bob attended the University of North Dakota and graduated from the School of Law in 1953. For the next 4 years, Bob traveled the central United States selling law books. On August 4, 1957, Bob married Nellie Hull in Akron, IA; a gal he met at his church in North Dakota. Following their wedding, the Alderman’s moved to Spencer, IA, where Bob was employed by State Farm Mutual Insurance Company as a claim’s adjuster. In 1970, Bob began working for Superior Manufacturing Company. With the merger of Superior into Witco Corporation, Bob served as the Plant Manager until 1991 at the plant’s closing. Bob continued as Manager of Private Label Equipment where he served until his retirement.

Bob was very active in the community of Spencer. He was a faithful member of the First Congregational Church serving on multiple boards. For 23 years, Bob served as Superintendent of the Outside Gates at the Clay County Fair. He also served on the City of Spencer’s Civil Service Commission and for 20 years, served as the Chairman of the Board at Spencer Hospital.

Bob was a quiet and intelligent man who was always willing to help where needed. Prior to moving to Longhouse Nursing Home in 2017, you would find Bob working diligently in their yard making it the envy of the neighborhood.

Bob passed away at Longhouse Residence in Spencer, IA on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Nellie in 2018; his parents; one brother and five sisters.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.warnerfuneralhome.com/obituary.php?view=3334