Clerk of Court Association Concludes Annual Conference in Bismarck

The Clerk of Court Association successfully concluded its annual conference on Thursday, May 15, following a day and a half of professional development.

Held in Bismarck on May 14–15, the event brought together more than 50 attendees, including both District and Municipal Court clerks from across the state. The conference featured a comprehensive agenda tailored to address current challenges and evolving responsibilities in the court system.

Key topics covered during the conference included:

Formal and Informal Judicial Complaints: A review of processes and standards for handling judicial conduct concerns.

A review of processes and standards for handling judicial conduct concerns. Legislative Updates: Insight into recent legislative changes affecting court operations and administrative procedures.

Insight into recent legislative changes affecting court operations and administrative procedures. Workforce Management: Strategies for motivating, retaining, and managing court personnel in an increasingly competitive workforce landscape.

Strategies for motivating, retaining, and managing court personnel in an increasingly competitive workforce landscape. Interpreters in Courts: Best practices and policies for ensuring language access and court fairness.

Best practices and policies for ensuring language access and court fairness. Evidence Handling for Clerks: Practical training on secure and effective management of evidence within the courts.

The event highlighted the indispensable role Clerks of Court and their Deputies play in maintaining the efficiency, transparency, and accessibility of North Dakota’s judicial system. These professionals serve as the backbone of daily court operations, ensuring that legal proceedings are properly documented, public records are maintained, and justice is effectively administered for all citizens.

As court systems continue to evolve, conferences like this serve not only as an educational platform but also as a way to strengthen collaboration and innovation among court officials statewide.

Presenters Kristen Vetter and Kathy Frelich, from the North Dakota School for the Deaf, explain challenges some patrons may have and helpful accommodations to assist them if they need court services.