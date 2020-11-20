Mayor Bowser Announces Equitable Development Opportunity for Hill East Phase II Project

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced the Request for Proposal (“RFP”) for the Hill East Phase II Development in Ward 7. The development opportunity will prioritize equity inclusion in the selection of development teams, as well as create affordable housing, retail and job opportunities for District residents.

“This is an area of our city that is full of opportunity. By prioritizing equity and DC values, we can ensure the development of Hill East reflects the aspirations of our community and moves us toward a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Washingtonians,” said Mayor Bowser. “A transformed Hill East campus, one that creates new opportunities through housing and jobs and connects residents to the existing opportunities that surround the neighborhood, is befitting of Robert F. Kennedy’s legacy.”

Given the parcels’ locations, adjacent to the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, the District has included an “Robert F. Kennedy Ideals Implementation” section for this RFP. During his life and in his career, Kennedy was a champion for civil rights, economic opportunity, affordable housing, and equitable access to education. The District, through this redevelopment, endeavors to provide a living memorial for Robert F. Kennedy that reflects and implements his ideals and the continuation of his vision for a more just, equal, and fair America. DMPED will prioritize proposals that include tangible implementations of those values and ideals.

The RFP for the Hill East Phase II Development consists of nearly 496,857 Sq. Ft. of land area and includes two bundles with the following parcels: Bundle 1: Parcels A, B-1, B-2, F-2 and G-2; and Bundle 2: Parcels C, E and H. The Hill East District, formerly known as Reservation 13, is located between the eastern edge of the Capitol Hill neighborhood and the western shore of the Anacostia River.

“Mayor Bowser made DC the first city in the country to establish affordable housing goals by neighborhood, later we established the equity inclusion prioritization, and now both will propel Hill East to deliver an inclusive neighborhood realizing the progressive ideals of Robert F. Kennedy,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “Making Hill East a high opportunity neighborhood is within reach and will change outcomes for generations, and our effort here demonstrates our will, desire and approach if we are successful in capturing the entire RFK campus.”

In July, the District announced a new strategy for enhancing equity and making DC’s prosperity more inclusive: an equity inclusion prioritization in forthcoming Request for Proposals (RFP) that will increase access to development opportunities for entities or organizations that are owned or majority controlled by individuals determined to be part of a socially disadvantaged population. Priority will be given to teams that maximize access to development opportunities for entities or organizations that are owned, or majority controlled by individuals determined to be part of a socially disadvantaged population. Respondents will have an option to respond to Bundle 1 which includes Parcels A, B-1, B-2, F-2 and G-2 or Bundle 2 which includes Parcels C, E and H. Respondents will be required to follow the development framework of the Hill East Master Plan which was created after years of planning and engagement with the community and various District agencies.

The release of the Hill East Phase II Redevelopment RFP comes two weeks after the ribbon cutting of the first building, Park Kennedy, and the groundbreaking of the second building of the Hill East Phase I development project. Upon completion, Hill East Phase I will add 362 residential units of which 31 will be affordable housing units, 100 will be permanent supportive housing units, 25,728 square feet of retail and 156 parking spaces.

Bowser Administration’s Commitment to Affordable Housing

Mayor Bowser reaffirmed her commitment to investments in affordable housing with her Fiscal Year 2021 budget, recognizing that both short- and long-term efforts must be ongoing to preserve housing affordability and stability for all District residents. The Mayor’s FY21 budget includes an investment of $100 million in the Housing Production Trust Fund – for the sixth consecutive year – and a $1 million investment in the Housing Preservation Fund.

At the start of her second term, Mayor Bowser set a bold goal to deliver an additional 36,000 units of housing – including at least 12,000 units of affordable housing – by 2025. From January 2019 through July 2020, the District has produced 10,658 units, of which 1,692 are affordable. You can track the District’s progress toward #36000by2025 at open.dc.gov/36000by2025.