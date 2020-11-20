Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,053 in the last 365 days.

New 7 Day Creative Contest for Awesome LA Foodie Kids Rewarding Fun Gift Cards

November 2020 Fun Foodie Kid Contest, Win Delish Food Gift Card Rewards

November 2020 Fun Foodie Kid Contest, Win Delish Food Gift Card Rewards

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to Help Kids Join Goodie Foodie Club

Love to Help Kids Join Goodie Foodie Club

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring fun creative writing contest to inspire LA foodie kids; and rewarding best entries with gift cards for LA's most delish food.

Awesome kids participate in our fun creative writing contest, and win delish foodie rewards.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help create, fund, and lead fun love work programs.

The 7 Day Fun Foodie Kids Contest starts on November 25th, 2020 and ends on December 1st, 2020.

R4G is rewarding the top 25 most distinctive entries (one entry and one reward) with $25 gift cards to LA's Best Chocolate Shop, Donut Shop, Ice Cream Store, Pie Shop, or Restaurant (kids who win choose reward).

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We inspire kids to use their talent for good. Participate in our fun creative writing contest, and win delish foodie rewards."

How Foodie Kids Participate in Fun

Kids live in LA and attend Middle School School

1. Kids hand print one or two sentences and answer the following, 'If your dad or mom had $2500 what one food item would they buy?"
2. Parents email entries to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (include first name of kid, and what school they attend).
3. The top 25 most creative entries each win one $25 foodie gift card (contest starts on November 25th to December 1st, 2020).

Carlos Cymerman, "In life...you get...what you give...inspire your kids to participate today and party for good."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create, inspire, and lead work programs to improve the quality of life for families. www.WeLoveWorkPrograms.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids.

In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs are perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from their home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com

Love to Help Kids and Enjoy Exclusive Rewards, Join Recruiting for Good Referral Program to do both. 'Simply introduce a company hiring professional staff, once company hires professional from our staffing agency, and we earn a finder's fee.' R4G rewards $2500 exclusive gift card. With your help, We Fund FUN Summer Gigs for Kids to Love Work and Prepare for Life. www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New 7 Day Creative Contest for Awesome LA Foodie Kids Rewarding Fun Gift Cards

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.