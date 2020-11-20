Sparkle Wash Professional Pressure Washing Opens New England Location
The New England location will serve all of Rhode Island, and Bristol, Norfolk and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts.NARRAGANSETT, RI, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Wash International Franchise Division is pleased to announce the grand opening of our new franchise location - Sparkle Wash of New England Professional Pressure Washing.
"We are very excited to service the New England area including all of Rhode Island, and Bristol, Norfolk and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts" said Chris and Duo Neil, Owners, Sparkle Wash of New England. When asked "What makes Sparkle Wash different?" Chris replied, "Our patented pressure washing equipment and the on-going training we receive sets us apart from other companies and allows us to pressure wash a wide variety of surfaces in the Commercial, Residential and Fleet markets."
After attending a week's training at the Sparkle Wash corporate headquarters in Oakwood Village, Ohio, Tim Khayat, President of Sparkle Wash International noted that, "Chris and Duo pride themselves on proper cleaning techniques and reliability, and that's what they promise to deliver. They recognize that every project is different, and will quickly assess what's needed from the proper water pressure to which effective cleaning agents to use. They cater their services to meet the needs of every project and recommend a customized plan that's right for you and your budget." Sparkle Wash of New England began operations in October of 2020.
Sparkle Wash International is a pressure washing franchise organization located in Oakwood Village, Ohio. Sparkle Wash International has been selling and managing franchises for over 50 years and currently has units operating throughout the United States and Canada. For more information regarding franchise opportunities go to sparklewashfranchise.com.
