Governor Dunleavy Remembers Former Legislator Jay Kerttula

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy issued the following statement on the passing of former Alaska State Representative and Alaska State Senator Jalmar “Jay” Kerttula who served in the House from 1961 to 1973 and in the Senate from 1973 to 1995 and impacted many areas of Alaskan life including education, health care, and the Alaska Railroad. He was the longest-serving member in the history of the Alaska Legislature and the only legislator to serve as both the Speaker of the House and the Senate President.

“Rose and I extend our condolences to Jay’s daughter Beth and the entire Kerttula family during this time of grief,” said Governor Dunleavy. “As a farmer, businessman and Palmer legislator for 34 years that included being the Speaker of the House and Senate President, Jay was a leader and advocate for the Mat-Su Valley and served the entire state with honor.”

Governor Dunleavy has ordered that Alaska state flags fly at half-staff sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 20th, 2020 in honor of Senator Kerttula.

###