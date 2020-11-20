Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Savannah Man Charged with Rape, Aggravated Statutory Rape

SAVANNAH – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Savannah man on counts of rape.

At the request of 24th District Attorney General Matt Stowe, on September 29th, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations involving the rape of a minor.  During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Alec Harrison was responsible for recently engaging in sexual conduct with a minor.

On November 16th, the Hardin County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Harrison (DOB: 6/13/94) with one count of Rape and one count of Aggravated Statutory Rape.  He surrendered to authorities on November 18th and was booked into the Hardin County Jail.  He has since been released after posting $10,000 bond.

