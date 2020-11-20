Surplus Trout Coming to 38 Impoundments in Central and Western North Carolina this Winter

RALEIGH, N.C. (Nov. 20, 2020) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is expanding seasonal angling opportunities by stocking surplus trout in 38 impoundments across central and western North Carolina this winter.

When fishing in these waters, anglers can harvest up to seven trout per day — with no bait restrictions and no minimum size limits. Anglers need only a basic fishing license, which can be purchased online, or by calling 1-888-2HUNTFISH (1-888-248-6834) or visiting one of more than 1,000 Wildlife Service Agents located across the state

From Nov. 30 through Dec. 22, staff will stock more than 60,000 brook, brown and rainbow trout, all of which will be 10 inches or longer. The stocking schedule is below; however, dates may change due to unforeseen weather events or other circumstances. In the event of a schedule change, please consult this document for an up-to-date schedule. Stocking schedule as of Nov. 20, 2020, listed by county, location and stocking date:

Alexander County, Ellendale Park Pond, 12/1

Ashe County, Ashe Park Pond, 12/1

Buncombe County, Azalea Pond, 12/1

Buncombe County, Charles D. Owen (lower), 12/4

Buncombe County, Charles D. Owen (upper), 12/4

Buncombe County, Tomahawk Lake, 12/21

Buncombe County, Lake Powhatan, 11/30

Buncombe County, Lake Louise, 12/2

Burke County, Broughton Pond, 12/11

Cabarrus County, Frank Liske Pond, 12/7

Caswell County, High Rock Pond, 12/7

Caswell County, Rabbit Shuffle, 12/7

Durham County, Twin Lakes Park, 12/8

Edgecombe County, Indian Lake, 12/17

Forsyth County, CG Hill Park Pond, 12/14

Forsyth County, Village Point, 12/3

Franklin County, Owens Park Pond, 12/17

Gaston County, Dallas Park Pond, 12/3

Gaston County, Poston Park Pond, 12/3

Guilford County, Gibson Park, 12/9

Jackson County, Cashiers Public Pond, 11/30

McDowell County, Universal Pond, 12/11

Mecklenburg County, McAlpine Pond, 12/07

Mecklenburg County, Hornets Nest Park, 12/22

Moore County, Luke Marion Pond, 12/9

Orange County, Lake Michael, 12/8

Polk County, Laughter Pond, 12/2

Richmond County, Indian Camp Lake, 12/9

Rowan County, Salisbury Community Park, 12/10

Rowan County, Salisbury City Lake, 12/10

Surry County, Tumbling Rock Reservoir, 12/2

Transylvania County, Lake Imaging, 12/8

Vance County, Fox Pond, 12/15

Wake County, Harris Park Pond, 12/15

Wake County, Simpkins Pond, 12/16

Wake County, Bass Lake, 12/16

Wake County, Bond Park Lake, 12/15

Watauga County, Mayview Lake, 12/1

As a reminder, due to COVID-19, all anglers should practice social distancing and maintain a distance of 6 feet between themselves and others. Read more social distancing tips while enjoying the outdoors.

For more information on trout fishing in North Carolina, visit the Commission’s trout fishing page.