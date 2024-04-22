Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,247 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,168 in the last 365 days.

Public Comment Period Opens for Temporary Rules to Implement New Mandatory Harvest Reporting Law

MOREHEAD CITY – The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission are accepting public comments on temporary rules to implement mandatory harvest reporting requirements passed by the N.C. General Assembly in Session Law 2023-137, Section 6. The comment period will close at 5 p.m. May 20, 2024.

Members of the public may submit comments in any of the following ways:
 

 

The new mandatory reporting law requires that any person who recreationally harvests Red Drum, Flounder, Spotted Seatrout (speckled trout), Striped Bass and Weakfish (gray trout) must report that harvest to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF). Additionally, it requires anyone holding a commercial fishing license who is engaged in a commercial fishing operation to report all fish harvested to DMF, regardless of sale.

The requirement starts Dec. 1, 2024, and applies to Coastal Fishing Waters, Joint Fishing Waters and Inland Fishing Waters adjacent to Coastal and Joint Fishing Waters.

More information on this mandatory reporting requirement can be found on the DMF website at https://www.deq.nc.gov/mandatory-harvest-reporting

You just read:

Public Comment Period Opens for Temporary Rules to Implement New Mandatory Harvest Reporting Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more