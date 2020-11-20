IMF Statement on Technical Discussions with Suriname

November 20, 2020

Washington, DC: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director of the Western Hemisphere department, made the following statement today regarding technical discussions between IMF staff and the Surinamese government.

“The Surinamese government has recently requested Fund financial support for their economic plan aimed at tackling the country’s macroeconomic vulnerabilities and putting Suriname back on a path of strong, sustained, and equitable growth. The authorities have also retained financial and legal advisors to help address issues relating to Suriname’s public debt and have begun the process of engaging with creditors. An IMF team and the Surinamese authorities have been engaged, via video teleconferencing, in a very constructive and close dialogue. These talks are ongoing. The team will communicate further at the end of these technical discussions.”