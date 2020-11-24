Ikonopedia Integrates Artificial Intelligence into Digital Breast Reporting and MQSA Tracking with CureMetrix
The integration of AI with CureMetrix aligns with our founding principles of improving the experience of the radiologists and reducing errors to save women’s lives across the globe”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikonopedia announced today a new partnership with CureMetrix, Inc., to enhance its next-generation suite of structured breast reporting services. This integrated partnership will provide Ikonopedia clients with highly intelligent triage and detection software as part of its breast reporting and tracking system.
CureMetrix cmTriage™ is the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography in the U.S. It enables a radiologist to triage, sort and prioritize their mammography worklist based on cases that may need immediate attention. Studies have demonstrated up to 30% faster read time for radiologists using cmTriage.
CureMetrix is also currently conducting studies across the globe to expand its AI solutions to also help identify, mark and score anomalies in breast cancer screening. In studies published in the Journal of Digital Imaging, CureMetrix cmAssist® was able to demonstrate the ability to find cancers up to six years before first detection, and help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate on average 27% without increasing recall rates.
“The integration of AI with CureMetrix aligns with our founding principles of improving the experience of the radiologists and reducing errors to save women’s lives across the globe,” said Dr. László Tabár, co-founder of Ikonopedia.
Early and accurate detection in breast cancer is key to improving cancer survival rates and, due to the recent pandemic, many women have delayed their mammograms. As practices call back their patients to resume regular screenings, it is even more important that patient flow be streamlined and that mammograms are read accurately to reduce any further delay in detection, diagnosis, or treatment.
Ikonopedia is an innovative structured breast reporting and MQSA management system designed to dramatically improve reporting efficiency and optimize facility operations. All findings are saved as discrete data which allows Ikonopedia to prevent errors, maintain BI-RADS-compliant language and automate many time-consuming processes. Ikonopedia makes it possible to eliminate laterality errors, automatically choose exam-appropriate patient letters and pull forward findings from past exams along with many other time-saving features.
Ikonopedia’s integrated risk assessment tool is now available in dozens of languages and risk data is used to create alerts for the radiologist, populate the clinical section of the report, and automatically update the patient letter. A high-risk patient alert identifies patients with a 20% or greater lifetime risk and information about the score is instantly viewable.
“Delivering innovation that supports our health systems, cancer centers, and medical practices is core to the value we bring to the clients of Ikonopedia,” said Emily Crane, president and chief executive officer of Ikonopedia. “Integrating the highly-trained CureMetrix algorithm into our MQSA management system will allow radiologists to prioritize their workflow even more efficiently, helping them manage patient flow and improve overall breast cancer detection now and into the future.”
“There has never been a better time to implement AI into radiology practices,” said, Navid Alipour, chief executive officer at CureMetrix. “CureMetrix AI can help put practices back on track quickly, and we are proud to work together with the experts at Ikonopedia to deliver solutions designed to enhance clinical confidence and improve cancer detection.”
Both Ikonopedia and CureMetrix innovations will be featured at the virtual 2020 Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting that starts November 29, 2020.
About Ikonopedia
Ikonopedia was founded by three expert breast imaging Radiologists: László Tabár, MD is the author of 6 books in 10 languages on mammography and a world renowned educator; A. Thomas Stavros, MD is the author of one of the most popular reference books in the field of breast ultrasound; and Michael J. Vendrell, MD is an expert in breast MRI and CAD design with extensive experience in breast-imaging software. For more information, visit www.Ikonopedia.com
About CureMetrix
Delivering CAD that Works®, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. CureMetrix supports the radiologist to dramatically improve the accuracy of detection and classification of anomalies in mammography. Our mission is to save lives and support better clinical and financial outcomes, visit www.CureMetrix.com
