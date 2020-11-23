Barnes & Noble Announces Signed Editions and Black Friday Specials
Autographed Selection to Feature Over 100 Popular Authors Starting Black FridayNEW YORK, NY, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barnes & Noble, Inc., with bookstores in every state across the United States, announced the start of its annual Signed Editions program with over 100 hit authors landing in stores on Black Friday. The bookseller also announced Black Friday value offers on bestselling books, reading accessories, notebooks, and NOOK eReaders in stores and online starting Thursday, November 26 and running through Cyber Monday, November 30. Barnes & Noble is also thanking its Members with early access to online deals starting today on BN.com.
Hundreds-of-thousands of autographed books by more than 100 authors will go on sale in Barnes & Noble stores across the country this Friday, November 27, to be sold while supplies last. The autographed books span many genres and interests and were signed by authors for Barnes & Noble customers.
“Barnes & Noble is thrilled to kick off the holidays with our Signed Editions program showcasing a host of popular authors including award-winning writers, athletes, actors, and politicians that made headlines in 2020,” said Jackie De Leo, Vice President, Bookstore, Barnes & Noble. “This is our sixth year of launching Signed Editions for the Black Friday weekend, and we hope it once again provides shoppers with unique gift ideas for family and friends during the holidays.”
While Black Friday Signed Editions are only available in stores customers are welcome to browse a selection of signed editions available at Bn.com/signedbooks. The selection in stores will include books such as:
• "The World Needs More Purple People" by Kristen Bell
• "Ready Player Two" by Ernest Cline
• "The Law of Innocence" by Michael Connelly
• "The Full Plate" by Ayesha Curry
• "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle
• "Greenlights" by Matthew McConaughey
• "Natalie Portman's Fables" by Natalie Portman
• "One Life" by Megan Rapinoe
• "The Best of Me" by David Sedaris
• "Is This Anything?" by Jerry Seinfeld
BLACK FRIDAY FOR BOOK LOVERS
Barnes & Noble is also offering a Black Friday Weekend of value offers that will run both in-store and online from Thursday, November 26th through Cyber Monday, November 30th. The offers will include deals on bestselling books, collectible editions, games, journals, and NOOK eReaders. Offers will include:
• 50% off Bestsellers and Select Books
• Buy One Get One 50% off Collectible Editions
• Buy One Get One 50% off Activity Kits
• Buy One Get One 50% off Games
• 40% off Moleskine and Leuchtturm Notebooks
• 30% off Boxed Cards
• $50 Off Nook Glowlight Plus eReader
• $10 Gift Card when you buy $100 or more in gift cards
Customers should note that Barnes & Noble stores are closed on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
MEMBERS RECEIVE EARLY ACCESS
Barnes & Noble is also thanking its Members for their support in 2020 with early and exclusive access to Black Friday offers starting today and running through Wednesday, November 25. Barnes & Noble provides year-round savings to its Members and encourages non-Members to consider the benefits of joining at BN.com/Membership.
Shoppers can also follow Barnes & Noble’s Black Friday and Holiday offers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and search for gifts with the bookseller’s Holiday Gift Guide.
About Barnes & Noble, Inc.
Barnes & Noble, Inc. is the largest retail bookseller in the United States, and a leading retailer of content, digital media and educational products. The Company has over 600 Barnes & Noble bookstores in 50 states, as well as the Nook Digital business and one of the Web’s premier e-commerce sites, BN.com. General information on Barnes & Noble, Inc. can be found on the Company's website at www.bn.com.
Public Relations
Barnes & Noble
PRelations@bn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn