Smith, Egan & Danielsen Welcome News on The Hub in New Brunswick

Trenton – Senator Bob Smith, Assemblyman Joe Egan and Assemblyman Joe Danielsen issued the following statement after Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement that Rutgers University, Princeton University, RWJBarnabas Health and Hackensack Meridian Health have signed on as the first tenants for The Hub in New Brunswick:

“We, along with residents of New Brunswick and Middlesex County, welcome the news that The Hub project is moving forward. It makes sense for two of the most important health care providers in New Jersey, along with our state university and one of the top institutions of higher education in the country, become the first tenants of the project.

“Once completed, The Hub will have an immense economic impact on New Brunswick and the state, helping to foster innovative scientific and business practices that will become an engine for job creation throughout New Jersey.”

The Hub is a development in downtown New Brunswick, which aims to become a home for start-up companies and incubators to grow new technologies across a wide range of industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.