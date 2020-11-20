Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiting for Good to Help Fund $25,000 for Fun 'Paid' Gigs for Kids

You're Never Too Young to Love Work

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

Love to Help Kids Join Goodie Foodie Club

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is using placements to help fund 2021 Summer Program, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat;' fun paid gigs for LA kids to love work.

We are grateful to use recruiting for good and help fund fun paid gigs for kids to love work.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to help create, fund, and lead fun community services. The staffing agency's goal is to help raise $25,000 thru placements for 'Kids Get Paid to Eat.'

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within in March 2020; we decided to continue our love work program. We're creating 'Fun Paid Gigs for Kids' to work remotely from home."

How Companies Can Help LA Kids

1. Email any open positions to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
2. After guarantee period, 10% of every placement will be donated to help fund 'Fun Paid Gigs for Kids.'
3. Goal is to raise $25,000 by July 1st, 2021.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "If you are a company in LA that loves to help kids, consider using Recruiting for Good."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We create, inspire, and lead work programs to improve the quality of life for families. www.WeLoveWorkPrograms.com. R4G is on a fun mission to help raise $25,000 thru placements for Paid Summer Gigs for Kids by July 1st, 2021.

In Summer 2021, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Fun Paid Gigs for Kids. Following on the success of our community project, 'Kids Get Paid to Eat' learn work habits, and grow from within. The creative summer gigs are perfect for talented 7th and 8th graders, who love to work, learn positive habits, and have fun. Yes, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring paid gigs for kids to work remotely from their home in LA. www.SummerGigs4Kids.com

Love to Help Kids and Enjoy Exclusive Rewards, Join Recruiting for Good Referral Program to do both. 'Simply introduce a company hiring professional staff, once company hires professional from our staffing agency, and we earn a finder's fee.' R4G rewards $2500 exclusive gift card. With your help, We Fund FUN Summer Gigs for Kids to Love Work and Prepare for Life. www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Recruiting for Good to Help Fund $25,000 for Fun 'Paid' Gigs for Kids

