Mosby, Flowing Wells CWD sampling locations to reopen

CWD - Region 7

Fri Nov 20 08:46:00 MST 2020

The Mosby and Flowing Wells CWD Sampling Locations in southeastern Montana (FWP Region 7) will be open for weekend hunter traffic. Both stations closed last weekend due to COVID concerns.

Flowing Wells will operate Friday and Monday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or dusk if busy. Mosby will operate Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or dusk if busy.

Elsewhere in the region, hunters can have CWD samples collected in the following locations:

Sidney Town Pump at the 4-way junction of Hwy 16N, Hwy 200 W and Hwy 23 E. Sun, 10AM-4PM or dusk if busy

Hysham Sat, Sun & Mon, 10AM-4PM or dusk if busy

Ashland Sat & Sun, 10AM-4PM or dusk if busy

Broadus Fri & Mon, 10AM-4PM or dusk if busy

Sampling services are also available on weekdays during business hours at FWP regional headquarters in Miles City. Hunters may submit their own samples by following instructions on fwp.mt.gov/cwd.

To view a map of other CWD sampling stations, please visit https://buff.ly/35vFbWh.

Mosby, Flowing Wells CWD sampling locations to reopen

