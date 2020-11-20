ModernMerch Smartwatch Announces 2021 Upgraded Features

ModernMerch today announces upgrades for their 2021 smartwatch features.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ModernMerch has announced 2021 upgrades for their line of quality smartwatches with exciting new features.

Loaded with functionalities, technology, and comfort, the ModernMerch Smartwatch has portrayed the future of tech and fashion that smart gadget enthusiasts anticipated. The 2021 upgrades; however, further highlight this reality.

With smart features ranging from its compatibility with both iOS and Android smartphones by Bluetooth, two-way anti-lost feature, real-time heart rate monitor, sedentary reminder, fitness tracker, camera, music, call and SMS feature, multiple watch faces, and sleep monitoring among other functions you use daily, the usability and timelessness of the SmartWatches have been duly demonstrated.

On the other hand, the brand ModernMerch is a tech-conscious and fashion-forward full-service eCommerce company for smart gadgets such as the iOS and Android compatible Smart Watches, wireless earbuds, and external mobile chargers. Evident in their product offerings, the company keeps an eagle eye on evolving fashion and commits to providing stocks that match the higher expectations of their end-users.

About 21% of U.S adults use a smartwatch and the number is expected to grow in 2021.

“Technological innovation has given rise to a lot of devices that make everyday life simple and easier. Our mission at ModernMerch is to increase connectivity between our customers and their loved ones. With the innovative upgrades we have made, the wearables market will have a modern smartwatch that can sync up with both ios and Android devices seamlessly.” said Yanett Garcia, the Director of International Marketing.

“Thanks to our partnership with OnMyWay, app users can exclusively enjoy discounted prices when they shop through the popular text and driving solutions provider," Garcia added.

Aside from their interest in quality, ModernMerch also has a 100% dedication to customer satisfaction, hence customers are welcome to enjoy their seamless shopping experience, affordability, and top-notch customer service.

Due to the efficiency of smartwatches, the sale revenue from wearable devices is expected to rise from about $16 billion in 2016 to about $73 billion by 2022.

For everything else about the ModerMerch smartwatch and features, you can visit our official website: smartwatch.modernmerch.io

About Us

ModernMerch is a tech-conscious and style-focused brand established in 2020, with our headquarters in San Francisco, CA. Our central goal is to use our expertise to provide perfect timeless gadgets for tech and fashion enthusiasts at affordable prices. We exist to help you take a leap into the future of tech and fashion, to increase connectivity, and make your everyday life easier and enjoyable.