Schwank Office Open for Calls, E-mail Only Effective Monday, November 30

Reading, November 20, 2020 − In response to the continuing spread of COVID-19, beginning Monday, November 30, State Sen. Judy Schwank’s district office at 210 George Street will be temporarily closed to the public and will instead serve constituents by e-mail, phone and fax.

“Positive COVID-19 cases and COVID-related hospitalizations are rising in Berks County and throughout the commonwealth,” Schwank said. “Out of an abundance of caution, our district office will temporarily close for in-person constituent service. My staff, however, will continue to be available to help constituents with questions about or issues with state government.”

To reach Schwank’s office during business hours (Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.), e-mail senatorschwank@pasenate.com; call 610-929-2151; or send a fax to 610-929-2576.

Any paperwork constituents need Schwank’s office to process can be mailed to :

Senator Judy Schwank 210 George Street Suite 201 Reading, PA 19605

Additional information on services offered can be found at www.senatorschwank.com.

-30-