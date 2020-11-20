New Highly Anticipated Book from Ohio Leadership Expert Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Natalie Siston’s new book, Let Her Out: Reclaim Who You Have Always Been, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon last week in the categories of Journal Writing, Inner Child, Mentoring and Coaching, and more!
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3lrfmMz
Let Her Out presents a blend of life story meeting life coaching. Inspired by the diaries Natalie kept as a girl, as well as her own personal path to reinvention, Let Her Out presents over 100 coaching questions to help anyone reconnect with who they were meant to be.
“Uncovering my diaries and essays felt like winning the lottery because they are informing my work in ways I couldn’t anticipate,” says Natalie. “Reading the words from my younger self reminded me that I have always been who I was meant to be. You have always been who you were meant to be, too.”
Natalie’s career has taken her from Silicon Valley to the Fortune 100 and into entrepreneurship, but being raised in Republic, OH (population 600) is where she learned her greatest leadership lessons. Natalie uses these lessons learned from small-town living to help leaders and organizations create big success in the world.
In addition to being a 10-year 4-H member and repeat State Fair champion in public speaking, Natalie is a two-time graduate of The Ohio State University and Professional Coach accredited through the International Coach Federation. She has 20+ years of experience coaching, developing leaders, and strengthening teams in the non-profit, higher education, and corporate sectors. She works with both 1:1 and small group coaching clients to help them be more connected – to themselves, their work, families, and communities. She is a frequent speaker at leadership, university, and corporate events.
Natalie resides in Dublin, Ohio with her husband, Rob, and two young daughters. When she is not writing, speaking, or coaching, she enjoys mentoring students, training for endurance athletic events, and improving her golf game.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3lrfmMz to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit https://letherout.com/.
