Mexico : Review Under the Flexible Credit Line Arrangement-Press Release and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

November 20, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Covid-19 shock this year has imposed an enormous strain on Mexico. Beside the staggering human cost, the economy faces a historic drop in output and employment and a sharp spike in poverty. It is expected to take many years for employment, income, and poverty to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/306

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

November 20, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513561714/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MEXEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

38

Mexico : Review Under the Flexible Credit Line Arrangement-Press Release and Staff Report

