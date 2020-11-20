Mexico : Review Under the Flexible Credit Line Arrangement-Press Release and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
November 20, 2020
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Covid-19 shock this year has imposed an enormous strain on Mexico. Beside the staggering human cost, the economy faces a historic drop in output and employment and a sharp spike in poverty. It is expected to take many years for employment, income, and poverty to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Series:
Country Report No. 2020/306
Frequency:
regular
English
Publication Date:
November 20, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513561714/1934-7685
Stock No:
1MEXEA2020002
Format:
Paper
Pages:
38