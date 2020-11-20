Mexico : Review Under the Flexible Credit Line Arrangement-Press Release and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

November 20, 2020

The Covid-19 shock this year has imposed an enormous strain on Mexico. Beside the staggering human cost, the economy faces a historic drop in output and employment and a sharp spike in poverty. It is expected to take many years for employment, income, and poverty to return to pre-pandemic levels.