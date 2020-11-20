The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide Featuring 100 Diverse Small Businesses That Are Doing Good In the World.
Choose community over convenience this holiday season and #BUYFROMSMALLBUSINESS. Let's change this economy - one purchase and one small business at a time!
I am so impressed with the 100 business owners featured in this Holiday Gift Guide. They have all stayed positive, committed to their visions despite the difficulties they have faced in 2020.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all say that small business is essential, but 2020 has shown us exactly how vital small business owners really are. They are the unsung heroes of our daily lives. As this year comes to an end and we look to 2021 and beyond, every dollar we all spend this holiday season matters. Where you buy your lunch or dinner matters. Where you buy your clothes matters. Who you choose to hire for odd jobs or projects matters. Where you buy your holiday gifts matters! And so, we urge all of you to choose community over convenience this holiday season and #BUYFROMSMALLBUSINESS.
— Carissa Reiniger, Thank You Small Business.
For the last few months, the Thank You Small Business team has scoured the world to find incredible and diverse small business owners representing as many continents, cultures, and industries as we could. After a rigorous selection process, we are honored to release the Thank You Small Business 2020 Holiday Gift Guide, which featured 100 incredible business owners with exceptional products and services, doing groundbreaking work and building businesses that are making the world a better place. The Gift Guide is an ode to small businesses everywhere and contains something for everyone!
"2020 has been an incredibly hard year for small business owners worldwide. It has required a level of creativity and tenacity that most would consider unreasonable or, even, impossible." said Carissa Reiniger, CEO & Founder of Silver Lining Ltd and Thank You Small Business. "That is why I am so impressed with the 100 business owners featured in this Holiday Gift Guide. They have all stayed positive, committed to their visions, and generous with their resources, despite the difficulties they have faced."
It is time to celebrate and recognize the incredible resiliency and contribution of small business owners in 2020, despite all odds! Let's change this economy - one purchase and one small business at a time!
To Access the interactive TYSB Holiday Gift Guide, CLICK HERE. Happy shopping!
Thank You Small Business is a global movement that says #smallBIZisBIG. Our entire mission is to, quite literally, support, celebrate and say THANK YOU, to all small business owners out there who have sacrificed security for passion, who work tirelessly to make payroll, who are the first to volunteer for their community, and who, by their efforts, make the world a better place for all of us.
