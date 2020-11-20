Four Things to Know About How Fragile States Like South Sudan Are Coping With COVID-19

South Sudanese families displaced after Nile River flooding. The effects of the pandemic have added to the country’s massive development needs caused by conflict, floods, locusts and other events. (photo: Denis Dumo/Reuters/Newscom)

By Amina Lahreche and Niko Alfred Hobdari IMF African Department

November 20, 2020

On November 11, 2020, the International Monetary Fund granted the Republic of South Sudan a $52 million emergency disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility to help its economy weather the shock of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time this new and still fragile country has received financial support from the IMF.

Here are four things to know: