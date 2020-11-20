Synapp.io’s DataValidation Launches All-in-One Email Marketing Guide
The ebook is DataValidation’s first large-scale email marketing overview.
As DataValidation has solidified its status as a premium solution for quickly, securely, and easily validating email lists, it has become clear that we are in the perfect position this need.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S.-based technology startup Synapp.io announced today that its email verification solution, DataValidation, has started to offer a free ebook-style guide. Entitled “Email Marketing Fundamentals - The Ultimate Guide for Digital Marketers and Entrepreneurs on Leveraging Email and Driving Growth,” the ebook is a great asset for digital marketers and entrepreneurs to understand the dynamic field of email marketing. With this recent release, DataValidation offers its users the opportunity to get a grasp on essential email marketing knowledge while also benefiting from the insights it has on the market.
— Mike Marian
This guide provides an overview and description of how email marketing works; how to create a coherent and efficient strategy; how to build, grow, and maintain email lists. Furthermore, DataValidation users will get a clear understanding of email marketing best practices and what to avoid doing when sending out emails; what regulations impact the field; how to employ testing to improve results. Finally, the ebook contains an interactive checklist for sending out newsletters, which can be used to ensure the best results.
“We identified a real need for companies and marketers alike for explanatory content that addresses most current data-driven insights regarding email marketing. As DataValidation has solidified its status as a premium solution for quickly, securely, and easily validating email lists, it has become clear that we are in the perfect position to address this problem. We are very proud of the fact that our company has been active in this field for over 13 years. During this time we have always strived to be ahead of the competition and to provide our customers not only with industry-leading services but with high-value content that addresses their needs and their struggles,” says Mike Marian, CEO of Synapp.io.
The Email Marketing Fundamentals ebook has been made available for free. It can be accessed and downloaded from here.
About Synapp.io
Synapp.io is an Atlanta-based technology startup innovating the email compliance and deliverability space as well as the company developing DataValidation. The platform offers an easy-to-use, self-service application for checking and cleaning mailing lists. DataValidation provides a fast, accurate, intuitive, and secure platform to determine the value of each contact and enhance the email marketing process. The company helps bring businesses into compliance with their Email Service Provider’s policies and helps maintain compliance through automated best practices.
Dacian Cimpean
Synapp.io
+1 7707669110
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn