Top 6 e-commerce trends that will help you grow your online business

From AI to headless architecture, WeAreBrain founder Mario Grunitz investigates and comments on the biggest trends making a major impact on the industry.AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeAreBrain reviews the top 6 trends in e-commerce that are influencing the massive move to online marketplaces in the wake of global COVID-19 business and industry shutdowns.
Worldwide retail e-commerce sales amounted to $3.53 trillion in 2019, and are projected to grow to $6.54 trillion in 2022. There has never been a better time to start your own e-commerce business. Brick and mortar retail is slowly decaying into a relic, with more and more people pivoting to online convenience for their shopping requirements – it’s just easier and faster.
The 6 trends that are helping businesses leverage the online retail space include:
1. Artificial Intelligence
According to Juniper Research, global retailers will fork out close to $7.3 billion each year on Artificial Intelligence (AI) by 2022. This is as a result of retailers targeting new approaches to improve the personalisation of the customer experience. However, it’s not just customers who are benefitting. More advanced AI can help retailers with demand forecasting and developing personalised shopping experiences.
2. Personalisation
Personalisation is the latest buzz word not only within e-commerce trends, but also in the tech landscape. The psychology is clear: the more personalised the digital experience, the more likely you are to engage your audience emotionally to secure their buy-in and continued loyalty.
3. Augmented Reality
One of the primary barriers to the online shopping arena is customer’s frustration from not being able to touch, feel, and try on products first-hand. Augmented Reality (AR) helps bring online shoppers closer to products by showing items in vivid detail.
4. Headless Architecture
Headless UI opts to remove the head portion of your website in favour of keeping just the backend. While this may initially sound counterintuitive, it actually allows you to integrate more than one frontend, with more room for scalability. Moving tasks to the backend allows you to customize and upgrade your site ad hoc without compromising on speed or efficiency.
5. Live shopping
Live stream shopping, or just live shopping, is a hybrid between traditional home shopping TV, live video streaming content marketing, and influencer marketing all rolled up into a clever term “entertainmerce”. Of all the e-commerce trends, this is one that has developed a strong presence in the Asian market.
6. Ship-from-store
In simple terms, shipping-from-store is when retailers use stock from their brick and mortar retail stores to fulfil orders, transforming them into virtual distribution hubs. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, online retailers are seeing a dramatic increase in orders which is putting their distribution warehouses and channels under enormous strain. Ship-from-store has helped alleviate these issues.
“These technologies are already showing how they can best serve e-commerce retailers in the digital era, and as the tech evolves in functionality and sophistication, the result will be far superior customer satisfaction” says Mario Grunitz. “Aiming to please customers at every touchpoint, reducing hassles and providing personalised efficiency will drive engagement and brand loyalty.”
