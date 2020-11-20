A Baller’s World
How basketball changed a man’s life foreverCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is often said that kids are very impressionable and that even the smallest events in their childhood can be the catalyst that sets them on their life path. Such is the case with author Martin Groveman, who at the age of 12 was inspired by a coach so much that he became obsessed with basketball, as he has shared in his book Basketball Is in My Blood: A Basketball Addict’s Autobiography. So obsessed was he that he devoted years to become a star player at his college and has not stopped playing the sport since then.
Groveman’s positive addiction to basketball did not become a hindrance to other aspects of his career. He is an accomplished Special Education professional with decades of experience as a teacher, principal, and deputy superintendent for the NYC Public School system as well as St. John’s University. He has guided his undergraduates to become just like him–teachers and educators for kids with special needs and other disabilities. And in doing so, he has passed on the knowledge he has gained over the years to others.
Within the pages of the book is the story of Groveman from the moment his life was set on the path of basketball, all the way to how his life was changed by it as an adult. Along the way, the reader will be taken through not just Groveman’s life, but also that of the New York City basketball scene from 1949 up until recent times. That’s because even at nearly 80 years old with multiple surgeries, Groveman still enjoys the game!
This book is a must-read for basketball fans of all ages. Get yours now!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter