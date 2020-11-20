Post Session Report :: Thursday, November 19, 2020

HB 21, PN 3904 (Helm) – The bill amends the Real Estate Appraisers Certification Act to require licensure of home inspectors. Senator Corman offered amendment A07511 which removes the requirement that an applicant for a home inspector license “be of good moral character.” This will make the bill consistent with the changes to licensure laws enacted in Act 53 of 2020. The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote. The bill was approved by a vote of 40-9.

HB 64, PN 68 (Readshaw) – This legislation amends the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs Act (No 48 of 1993) by adding a provision allowing for the carryover of excess continuing education credits. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 916, PN 4618 (Stephens) – An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in driving after imbibing alcohol or utilizing drugs, providing for evaluation for substance monitoring. A vote of 46-3 was recorded.

HB 942, PN 2088 (Grove) – The bill amends the Human Services Code to make updates to the current membership of the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee within the Department of Human Services. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1534, PN 1952 (Matzie) – This legislation amends the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law (UTPCPL) to provide for pyramid promotional schemes and inventory repurchase program protections. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 2293, PN 3847 (Quinn) – The bill amends Title 66 (Public Utilities) by creating a new section to require public utilities that deliver liquified natural gas through pipelines in high consequence areas to develop and file emergency response plans. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1962, PN 4575 (Keefer) – This bill would require the Public School Employees’ Retirement System (PSERS) and the State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS) to conduct annual stress tests of their systems. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 777, PN 4342 (Klunk) – Amends the Local Options Small Games of Chance Act to allow club licensees to use proceeds from games of chance for operating expenses for a period of one year after the termination of the declaration of disaster emergency related to COVID-19. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1737, PN 2439 (Gleim) – Amends the Economic Development Agency, Fiduciary and Lender Environmental Liability Protection Act to include land banks to the list of economic development agencies afforded liability protection. Senator Baker offered amendment A07937 which adds 3 subchapters to the legislation: F.2 (Economic development agency, fiduciary and lender environmental liability protection), F.3 (Agritourism Activity Protection) and F.4 (Covid-19 related liability). The amendment was approved by a vote of 29-20. The bill was approved by a vote of 29-20.