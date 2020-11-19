Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CDFW Offering Free, Physically Distanced Swan Tours This Fall and Winter

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is once again offering free swan tours in Yuba County near Marysville on select Saturdays, November through January.

Held in partnership with the Mathews Rice farming operation, this area – called District 10 – boasts the largest number of overwintering tundra swans in the Central Valley as well as abundant geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors.

These popular, naturalist-led tours last approximately two hours and have been reconfigured to meet current COVID-19-related health and safety protocols. These safety measures include all participants and guides driving their own vehicles instead of carpooling together. Walkie talkies will be distributed to each participant vehicle to hear and communicate with the guide during the tour. Participants are required to follow all health protocols, which will be distributed upon registration.

The tour dates are:

Nov. 21 and 28

Dec. 5, 12 and 19

Jan. 2, 9 and 16

Tours are offered at 9:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. on each date.

Pre-registration is required by contacting Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.

Media Contacts: Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, (916) 396-1518 Peter Tira, CDFW Communications, (916) 215-3858

