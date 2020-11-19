MHP Commissions Four New Troopers; Promotes Five to Sergeant">

The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned four new troopers today at the 69th Advanced Academy Graduation ceremony. Attorney General Tim Fox addressed the graduates at the event via video, which took place at the Kleffner Ranch in East Helena.

In his remarks, Attorney General Tim Fox emphasized the importance of responsibility that comes with a career in law enforcement, telling the graduates, “You, as much as anyone in public service in Montana, are responsible for whether your neighbors can fully enjoy their lives and their freedoms in this special place. This is a heavy responsibility, but the rewards and satisfactions for doing your jobs well are enormous.”

At the ceremony, the Michael Haynes Memorial Grant was presented to Thomas Evans. This award was presented in loving memory of Trooper Michael W. Haynes – MHP 159 (End of Watch: March 27, 2009) on behalf of his wife, Tawny Haynes.

Members of the 69th academy class include:

Jamie Blakesley Hometown: Forsyth Initial station: Forsyth

Thomas Evans Hometown: Kalispell Initial station: Cut Bank

Jason Ferguson Hometown: Big Timber Initial station: Big Timber

Steven Larson Hometown: Charlo Initial station: Ronan

Additionally, five Troopers were promoted to Sergeant: Brian Casey, Zachary Freeman, Jerry Ren, Cody Ruane, and Derek Stoner.

On a related note, the Montana Highway Patrol will accept applications for new Troopers beginning March 1, 2021. Interested individuals should visit MHP’s website this spring for details and to apply. For more information about the Trooper selection process and requirements, contact MHP at 1-(877) 8-PATROL toll-free or (406) 444-3259.