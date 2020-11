NASHVILLE --- More than 100 blind sites are awarded to hunters participating in the duck blind drawing for Old Hickory WMA each year.

Many of the sites require construction of a blind. Blinds not rebuilt by the fourth weekend in October become temporary blinds. This year’s list of temporary blinds on Old Hickory WMA is as follows:

Unit 1:

Blinds 9, 10, 48, 53, 57, 67, 74, 78, 83, 101, 102, 104

Unit 2:

Blinds 1, 4, 11, 17, 22, 27, 30, 41

