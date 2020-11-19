Twenty-one Wyoming Coronavirus-Related Deaths Confirmed

November 19, 2020

Twenty-one more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

An older adult Albany County woman died earlier last month. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized; she was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Big Horn County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County man died within the last week. He was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Fremont County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming; it’s unclear whether she had had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died late last month. He was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Laramie County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died last month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized both within and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died late last month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died earlier this month. He was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died earlier this month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died earlier this month. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sweetwater County woman died earlier this month. She was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

For data on the state’s confirmed coronavirus-related deaths, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/covid-19-map-and-statistics/ and click on the box that says “Click here for COVID-19 Related Death Information.”

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 176 coronavirus-related deaths, 22,489 lab-confirmed cases and 3,680 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.