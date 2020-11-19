Cosplay Plus Car Customizing Equals Fun
Cosplay Cars by Holy Grail Multiverse is an innovative effort to apply the incredible skills of cosplay artists to vehicle customization.PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the intersection of "Cosplay" entertainment and car customization is an event that crashes these two exciting arenas together, creating something new and innovative: Cosplay Cars!
Brad Toles, owner of All American Classic Car Restoration in Palm Springs, California, believed that his fanaticism for comic heroes would blend well with another of his passions: creative car building. The result of this mashup –was the first ever virtual Cosplay Car competition
"I have always loved Marvel, DC and other comic characters; it just seemed natural to merge this exciting world with another of my major interests, car building," said Brad Toles. "The creativity we witnessed with our first Cosplay Cars competition validated what I had hoped. I am so appreciative of the contestants who understood the concept behind Cosplay Cars and took the time to make it a success."
For Cosplay Cars by Holy Grail Multiverse, contestants were allowed to pick their level of engagement ranging from simple graphic treatments to ground up custom car builds. Along with a cash prize, first place winners received a custom trophy emblazoned with the Holy Grail Multiverse (HGM) logo (Cosplay Cars' parent company).
The winners of the various categories of Cosplay Cars are:
Category 1: Cosplayer + Cosplay Car
Owners must cosplay in theme with their customized vehicle
1st Place - Jeah Lynne
Category 2: Themed Custom Vehicle
- For owners of customized vehicles in specific "comic” themes (DC, Marvel, anime, etc.)
1st place: Mario Tetsuya Bautista
2nd place: Kate Marusina
3rd place: Todd Clay
Category 3: Concept Car
- Wide open category for all customized cars ranging from
Burning Man art cars to home built customs
1st place: Michael Krolczyk and team
2nd place: Dave Major
3rd place: Kelly Lyles
Category 4: Art and Computer Graphics
- Focused on virtual car building - no vehicle needed
1st place: James Baum
2nd place: William Schmidt
3rd place: Josh Mitchell
"Earlier in the year we launched Cosplay Continuum, which drew 50 highly creative contestants to our online competition" noted Toles. "On the heels of our Cosplay Cars competition, HGM will continue to serve as the platform for more fun in the future, including the upcoming Statue Con and our big HGM fandom convention next fall!"
To see the full list of Cosplay Cars entries and to learn more, go online to our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/PalmSpringsCosplayCars
Cosplay Cars by HGM is part of Holy Grail Multiverse. The HGM Creative Team is currently in the planning stages of our first real-life convention in Southern California. All 12 winners will receive a pass to the first convention, currently planned for late 2021.
