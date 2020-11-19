Sweeney, Taliaferro Tout Legislation to Encourage PPE Production, Avoid UI Hikes at Salem County Chamber of Commerce

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assemblyman Adam J. Taliaferro today touted recently-passed legislation to encourage the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by New Jersey firms and to protect businesses forced into layoffs by pandemic shutdowns from large Unemployment Insurance rate increases. The pair were the featured speakers at the Salem County Chamber of Commerce’s Government Relations & Economic Development Committee November Virtual Luncheon.

“The shortage of masks, gloves and other Personal Protective Equipment during the pandemic last spring conclusively demonstrated the importance of New Jersey having the capacity to manufacture vitally needed health supplies, and our legislation provides tax incentives to ensure that the supply is there,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “We also recognize the importance of shielding businesses from experience-based Unemployment Insurance increases when they were forced into layoffs by a pandemic that was beyond their control.”

S-3015, which was passed by the Senate on Monday would provide tax credits to businesses for job creation related to the production of PPE within the Garden State. At today’s meeting, the Senate President stressed the bill’s potential to jump-start manufacturing in Salem County, bring back jobs lost due to the pandemic, and ensure our front-line workers have access to the protective equipment they need for the remainder of the public health crisis.

S-3011, which now awaits the governor’s signature, would prevent large Unemployment Insurance hikes for businesses forced to furlough or lay off workers due to the pandemic.

“The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has caused businesses to miss out on significant amounts of revenue, hurting many of our businesses here in Salem County,” said Assemblyman Taliaferro (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “We are working hard to fix our state’s finances and pursue creative solutions to make government more efficient at both the state and local government level to hold down taxes for businesses and individuals.”

Senator Sweeney also talked about the importance of school consolidation, particularly the countywide school district plan that Salem County is considering.

“I am incredibly grateful for Salem County’s willingness to study the potential benefits of countywide school districts and K-12 regionalization,” said Senator Sweeney. “Not only could it significantly reduce their annual school budget but it would also allow us to provide greater diversity of courses and coordination of curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade. In the months ahead it’s increasingly important we pursue creative measures to save taxpayer dollars and reduce inefficiencies wherever possible.”

