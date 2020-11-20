Southside Yoko Collabs With G. Perico on Smooth New Single, Westside
Westside Available Now on All Major PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southside Yoko drops new single “Westside” ft. G. Perico.
“Westside” is an upbeat tune that gives off a vacation vibe and gives listeners a visual of California dreaming, living with no worries, and in a stress-free relationship.
Southside Yoko’s diverse, relatable music includes club anthems and radio-friendly smashes. He effortlessly delivers detailed bars and belts out soulful notes, as his introspective storytelling examines his troubled past.
Southside Yoko spoke regarding his legacy, saying, “everything for me is about respect, being true to myself, and keeping my integrity intact as a man, artist, and businessman.”
“Westside” is available now on all major platforms. Follow South Side Yoko on Instagram for more information.
About Southside Yoko
Growing up in the city of Hampton, VA, Southside Yoko has always been passionate about music. He’s always been inspired by his uncle, a legendary guitarist and producer of David Williams; who worked with Michael Jackson, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Paul McCartney, and more. Yoko’s destiny for greatness and Black excellence was always instilled in the artist at a young age. Influenced by MC’s entrepreneurial manual, he opened up a business in his neighborhood, a barbershop that also houses a recording studio. One of Yoko’s musical influences is Nipsey Hussle.
