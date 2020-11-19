Spry Payment Systems Announces Oral Roberts University Athletics Will Test Its NIL Platform
Spry announced that Oral Roberts University will test its NIL platform, joining Wake Forest University, which made a similar announcement last month.
We help compliance teams navigate the administrative burden that comes with monitoring hundreds, if not thousands of student-athletes.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spry Payment Systems, Inc. (Spry), a technology company that creates a way for colleges and student athletes to embrace the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) movement, has announced that Oral Roberts University Athletics (ORU) will test its NIL platform.
What separates Spry from other companies in the space is that its platform was built from the ground up to simplify a complex problem, while at the same time addressing the needs of multiple stakeholders.
"It's a tremendous honor to partner with Oral Roberts University as they prepare to navigate the NIL environment," said Spry CEO Lyle Adams. "Through our strategic partnership, we (Spry and ORU) will work together to tailor Spry's functionality and features to meet ORU's specific needs. While the regulations and requirements are still uncertain, I commend ORU's for its commitment to being prepared administratively and for setting up its student-athletes for success."
Spry’s platform is focused on more than just connecting student-athletes with sponsors and brands. It also allows athletic departments and college student-athletes to remain compliant with NCAA rules.
“We help compliance teams navigate the administrative burden that comes with monitoring hundreds, if not thousands of student-athletes,” said Adams, a former student athlete and professional soccer player who parlayed that experience into a successful 10-year career in technology.
Adams’ championship pedigree is revealing itself in Spry, which announced last month that Wake Forest University would be using its platform.
In addition, Spry’s successful footprint has not been lost on the media, which has acknowledged its competitive advantage, including outlets such as the Sports Business Journal (http://sbjsbd.com/pFFcDqT1) and the Journal of NCAA Compliance.
Adams said he expects more announcements about new schools joining the Spry network in the coming weeks.
“We’re excited to be facilitating a new chapter in collegiate athletics,” said Adams. “The success of this chapter will be predicated on new, innovative technologies, like those that are the foundation of Spry.”
About Spry Payment Systems, Inc.
Spry Payment Systems, Inc. (Spry) is a third-party technology solution designed to navigate the rapidly changing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. With a focus on more than just connecting student-athletes with sponsors and brands, the Spry system helps member institutions and student-athletes stay compliant with NCAA rules while helping student-athletes maximize their opportunities.
