Dialing Back will Save Lives - November 19, 2020

For Immediate Release November 19, 2020

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN -- This morning State Auditor Julie Blaha joined Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, Attorney General Ellison, and Secretary of State Simon in voting unanimously to support Executive Order 20-99. This order puts immediate restrictions in place for many establishments in order to combat the quickly increasing rate of COVID-19 through community spread in Minnesota.

"These decisions are not easy to make but based on the steepness of our graphs, it's very clear that the numbers call for decisive action," said Auditor Blaha. "Thankfully, the latest science and data allows us to act more precisely with this round of temporary closures."

Blaha continued, "The graphs we've seen in the last 24 hours alone are frightening and the data is clear: dialing back will save lives."

"We did this before and we can do it again," Blaha added. "As we move forward over the next four weeks, let us all focus on the lives that will be saved through these actions. And let's also focus on getting financial relief to those whose sacrifices make these actions possible."

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota's 19th State Auditor.