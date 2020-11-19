Upscale men’s spa to open in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Atlanta’s Lindbergh neighborhood in the Buckhead District welcomes ManCave Atlanta, a new upscale men’s spa and event facility

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ManCave Atlanta, a new upscale men’s spa and event facility, located in the Lindbergh neighborhood of Atlanta’s luxurious Buckhead District is officially opening December 7, 2020.

A male-centric facility, ManCave Atlanta features a spa that includes manicure and pedicure, facial and massage suites, as well as cigar and sports lounges that can be utilized for various purposes.

“We want men to feel like they’re at home,” said Darnika “Nika” Platt, the owner and visionary behind ManCave Atlanta. “I wanted to encompass everything that appeals to the gentlemen. I wanted an intimate facility that was also luxurious and upscale.”

“I decided to start ManCave Atlanta because there was nothing like this that existed just for men. Men didn’t have anything like this, especially when it comes to services that women get to enjoy all of the time like day spa services.”

A longtime entrepreneur, Platt began the process of building out her vision for ManCave Atlanta in 2017.

She developed the concept through conversation with men who would frequent self-care and day spas that she often visited.

“The idea came to me when I would talk to the men who would visit the same nail salon that I visited. I gathered all the pros and cons of why they like to be there. I started to research and developed the idea from there. The vibe that I wanted was like the show ‘Cheers,’ where everyone knows your name, so I built off that,” Platt said.

She also says that the name came from the concept of a mancave, which is considered to be a room in a home where men can relax and unwind. Platt wanted to bring that type of relief to males who visit her facility.

While ManCave Atlanta’s spa services are open to males and females of the general public, it’s more exclusive perks, such as the daily use of the lounges, are reserved for membership only clients to enjoy.

Additionally, the lounges can be used for various purposes including private events.

For more information about ManCave Atlanta and to inquire about services and memberships, please visit https://www.mancaveatlanta.com/.

About Mancave Atlanta

