Farragut Range closed December 25 & 26

The Farragut Public Shooting Range will be closed December 25 & 26 for the Christmas Holiday.
During the winter, the range is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Infrequently, the facility or a portion thereof is closed due to severe weather or private events. Before traveling to the range it is always advisable to confirm hours through the Panhandle Region Fish and Game website or by calling the Regional Office at (208) 769-1414.
