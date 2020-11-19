Bye Bye wrinkles! First Colombian corozo fruit, nurturing and antioxidant skin and hair oil, now in the US Market
Founders, Sabina and Alexandra Covo, daughters of the prestigious Colombian dermatologist German Covo Segrera, introduce the new natural antioxidant formula.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the natural beauty people are born with, two sisters and their father, a prestigious Colombian dermatologist, created the first skin oil made of a blend between corozo, coconut and cacay. Rich in antioxidants and anthocyanins S Natural Oil acts as a complete moisturizer, antioxidant, and epidermal barrier repairer.
Corozo, known as the exotic berry of the Caribbean, is a fruit that grows from a palm tree in Colombia, and it is now used in the skin care industry because of the great benefits it offers. One of these benefits is its antioxidant properties and skin protector effect. On the other hand, cacay, native to the Amazon rainforests of South America, is rich in vitamin E, retinol and linoleic acid, so it does not only nourish, but also repairs damaged and flaking skin and helps maintain the protective barrier of the same. Coconut oil, in addition to being an excellent conductive oil, has the ability to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin, improving the elasticity and flexibility of the skin.
“Our formula additionally boasts a semi-sweet, soft coconut smell and after applying on to dry or wet skin and hair, with the right amount it acts as a serum, not oily,” says Alexandra Covo, CEO and physician for S Natural, who firmly believes that the best way of embracing natural beauty is by using products that contain natural ingredients. “I use it every day, even before every make up session, because it protects and repairs damaged skin,” explains Sabina Covo, TV journalist and co-founder of the company.
Furthermore, there are different ways of using S Natural Oil depending on the type of skin of the patient. “For dry skin, it should be applied around the eyes and around the mouth; for oily skin, it must be used only around the eyes, mixed skin can apply all over, the cacay in it is excellent for hair growth as well and men use it on their beards to create a more event result as well as hydrate” explains Germán Covo Segrera, award winning dermatologist who graduated from Universidad de Barcelona, Spain and his over thirty years of experience in the field. Dr. Covo has long been studying natural ingredients for anti-aging and has been commemorated for his work at the Cancer league and other international institutions.
Cacay from the Colombian Amazon, Coconut from the Caribbean and Corozo, mostly unknown to the world, create a powerful combination of products from South America, formula that grants S Natural Oil the extravagant, exotic, elegant and at the same time natural exclusivity of the Caribbean, highlighting the unique and original beauty of all people.
The vision: S Natural wants you to embrace your naturality, that is why it is as natural as you are. www.snatural.life
