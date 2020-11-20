New Podcast Series, “You Shoulda Been There!” Launches Today
Weekly podcast hosted by Kyle Shannon and Ritesh Patel features origin stories from the birth of the World Wide Web
This mishmash of skills and people created the very first websites, digital media companies and agencies, explains Kyle Shannon.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “You Shoulda Been There!,” a new podcast about origin stories from the start of the World Wide Web launches today with a behind-the-scenes deep dive into the people who created the very first websites and online media companies and started some of the most successful digital agencies of their day. This new, weekly podcast will be hosted by Kyle Shannon and Ritesh Patel and will feature in-depth interviews with a group of people from New York City’s “Silicon Alley”, who began playing around with the World Wide Web in the early 1990s.
“We were not pure technologists, we came from multidisciplinary backgrounds and were just geeky enough to understand the tech, but creative enough to bring the tech to life,” explains Kyle Shannon. “This mishmash of skills and people created the very first websites, digital media companies, and agencies.”
“The introduction of the World Wide Web brought a new generation of minds together,” shared Ritesh Patel. “Although the competition was fierce, we all lucky enough to be creating something that was bigger than any of us.”
Created by two original players of the formation of the popular World Wide Web, “You Shoulda Been There!” will feature interviews with other original players from the era that started in the late 1994s to the Dotcom Bubble Burst in 2000. Season 1 will focus on origin stories from AGENCY.COM, where Shannon was a Co-Founder and Patel was an early employee and the CTO.
“There is nothing out there that has revealed what it was like to be at the birth of a technological revolution that has transformed how we communicate globally. Many of the people that were there in the early days of the Web have gone on to do other amazing things and our podcast will be unveiling their stories,” continued Shannon.
Season 1 guests will include Chan Suh, Andy Hobsbaum & Eammon Wilmont (founders of Online Magic that merged with AGENCY.COM), Scott Mager (employee #3 at AGENCY.COM and now Principal at Deloitte Consulting/Deloitte Digital). Shanna and Patel will also be interviewing people from other companies who were innovators during that time, such as Craig Kanarick and Jeff Dachis of Razorfish.
The inaugural episode will air on November 20 with Shannon and Patel introducing their new podcast, Episode 2 will feature Shannon’s Co-Founder of AGENCY.COM, Chan Suh - currently Partner & Chief Digital Officer at Prophet.
“You Shoulda Been There!” will air every Friday at 12 pm EST on XXXXX, XXXXX, XXXXX. For more information, please visit https://www.youshoulda.com/.
