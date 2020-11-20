Biometric Boarding

Ink Digital Health Platform - delivering a global framework that brings together a passenger’s COVID-19 test result with their travel information.

ALICANTE, SPAIN, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ink Aviation and Tento Health launch global Digital Health Platform to help reopen borders

The framework supports rapid COVID-19 testing before departure and works with other secure digital health passports

Ink Aviation, together with Tento Health, is launching the Ink Digital Health Platform, delivering the world’s first global framework that brings together a passenger’s COVID-19 test result with their travel information.

The platform integrates with multiple stakeholders, including medical establishments, airlines, airports and governments, to securely validate and share passenger health credentials, such as test results and vaccines. This enables the passenger journey to be simple, fast and safe, with all steps connected together.

The Ink Digital Health Platform empowers countries to reopen their borders safely, whilst protecting local populations from the importation of cases. The platform is compatible with all digital and paper COVID-19 test certificates including results from RT-PCR, LAMP and Antigen tests. The Ink Digital Health Platform provides passengers with several self-identification options to check-in and verify their health credentials. This includes the use of facial and iris biometrics, digital health wallet QR codes, physical passports and boarding passes. The solution works seamlessly with multiple departure control systems (DCS), immigration systems and all self-sovereign digital health passports. In addition, an inbuilt declaration form engine digitises and unifies the travel details submitted by the passenger with advanced passenger information (APIS).

Shawn Richards, CEO and founder, Ink Aviation, says: “In order to reopen borders safely and bring investment back to local economies the world needs a global platform that all parties can work with. Our Digital Health Platform goes far beyond any other solution, by allowing destination countries to vet COVID-19 status and supporting documentation before passengers even depart. This widened health cordon gives countries a chance to preemptively validate test results before cases even arrive within their borders. We are working with Tento Health because their suite of digital health solutions creates a medical trust chain that is critical for passenger security and data privacy.”

Adam Palmer, CEO, Tento Health, says: “Ink Aviation is using Tento Health’s diagnostics platform and access to leading COVID-19 tests to provide rapid testing for passengers both prior to departure or upon arrival. Results are delivered to the passenger within 30 minutes through the Tento Wallet app, which through the Ink Digital Health Platform, can connect with any airport, airline or immigration system, allowing passengers to travel smoothly through the airport once they’ve received a negative result.”

First of its kind; the Ink Digital Health Platform combines deep airline and travel expertise from Ink Aviation with secure and encrypted healthcare solutions from Tento Health. It allows the world to change the way it travels by seamlessly integrating digital health technology into the passenger experience.

The Ink Digital Health Platform will soon be launched at select destinations in the US, Canada, South America, the Caribbean and the Philippines.

Notes to editors

● The Ink Digital Health Platform supports RT-PCR, LAMP and Antigen tests to ensure trusted and reliable results.

● The Ink One ID solution enables the Ink Digital Health Platform to be compatible with alternative digital passports and to work with any identification asset, such as facial biometrics, barcodes and QR codes, meaning the technology is easily implemented into existing infrastructure with minimal disruption.

● Tento Wallet and Tento Authenticator are available in the Apple and Google Play stores, listed under the medical record-keeping and health categories.

About Ink Aviation

Founded in 2011, Ink Aviation is a provider of technology solutions to airports, airlines and ground handlers. Our ecosystem covers mobile and desktop departure control systems and self-service hardware, to our own Identity Management (ONE-ID) platform which enables fully contactless passenger processing. Our technology and integration expertise helps our clients deliver more with less, avoid unnecessary costs and improve overall service levels for their customers.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have focussed on introducing solutions which enable safer airline and cross border travel. We believe the Ink Digital Health Platform provides the necessary reassurance for countries to safely reopen their borders, by knowing the health status of each and every passenger, regardless of where they have come from or travelling to.

www.aviation.ink



About Tento Health

TENTO HEALTH™️ is a digital health and diagnostics technology provider offering secure and decentralised healthcare solutions to governments, healthcare providers, businesses and consumers.

We are dedicated to making a lasting impact on the future of digital transformation and are committed to taking healthcare from an analogue to a digital world. We do this by utilising cutting-edge elements of blockchain technology and a global test kit distribution network to immediately address the unprecedented times of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In parallel, Tento Health continues to develop a dynamic, future-proof technology platform with its partners, to reimagine digital health solutions that can be implemented across global industries.

www.tentohealth.com

