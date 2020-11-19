‘Health Passport’ lets users prove they’re meeting COVID-19 protocols

Re-open the World Smarter and Safer

Get your business going again. GetChkd quickly and securely checks to make sure everyone entering your space meets the required health protocols

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get your business going again. GetChkd quickly and securely checks to make sure everyone entering your space meets the required health protocols. GetChkd pulls the data directly from the lab so there is no question about its validity and acts like a health passport.

“There is no new normal with COVID-19, there is just different,” said Michael Caplovitz, founder and CEO of GetChkd. “In order for people to feel comfortable, businesses need protocols in place; however, those protocols must not negatively affect the customer experience or infringe on personal privacy. During a pandemic, certain protocols are necessary for the overall health and wellness of a given population. GetChkd can help ensure and show that the required protocols are being met.”

This health passport ties together hardware and software across platforms and locations. It keeps all users’ data personal and confidential through blockchain technology. The data never touches unwanted servers where it can be compromised. The data is authenticated at the source and only shared the way the user wants.

GetChkd can be integrated into existing apps or systems. A single or multiple protocols could be required for any given location. For instance, property managers could require a negative COVID-19 test, health questionnaire, and temperature scan before an employee can book a desk or access the building. Venues can include the checks into their ticketing process. The technology has been successfully tested and piloted by Elixirr as part of their return to work pilot called Indaba, the Zulu word for bringing people together.

“By providing safer environments and respecting privacy, we give people more comfort and choices of places to go and interact,” said Caplovitz. “This solution will build an enhanced user experience that will be impactful well beyond the pandemic.”



ABOUT GETCHKD

GetChkd allows users to share personal and confidential across platforms – hardware, software and devices. Businesses can easily integrate GetChkd’s technology into their existing systems.

