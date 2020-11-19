Avoid Unexpected Costs When Getting a COVID-19 Test

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Recent media reports and complaints to our office show that people often incur unexpected charges when getting a test for COVID-19. While Congress passed rules aimed to make COVID-19 testing free nationwide, consumers are sometimes charged for other services during their visit.

Here’s how to avoid a surprise charge while getting a COVID-19 test:

Get tested at one of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s No-Cost Community Testing Events . NC DHHS is offering more than 120 free testing events across North Carolina in advance of Thanksgiving.

If possible, get your test at a public testing site. Sometimes, private clinics or hospitals charge patients a "facility fee" that can amount to more money than the test itself.

Ask your doctor if you'll be charged for other services before your visit. Sometimes, health care providers administer and charge for tests for multiple illnesses along with a COVID-19 test.

If you're uninsured, ask your health care provider how they bill uninsured patients. The federal government has created a provider relief fund that offers reimbursement for providers for some COVID-19-related costs.

If you get an unexpected charge, call our office. Our consumer protection specialists can help North Carolinians seek relief and dispute charges if necessary.

As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial that we do so with accurate information and protect our personal information and money in the process. If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and call your doctor. If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.