Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,028 in the last 365 days.

Avoid Unexpected Costs When Getting a COVID-19 Test

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Recent media reports and complaints to our office show that people often incur unexpected charges when getting a test for COVID-19. While Congress passed rules aimed to make COVID-19 testing free nationwide, consumers are sometimes charged for other services during their visit.

Here’s how to avoid a surprise charge while getting a COVID-19 test:

  • Get tested at one of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s No-Cost Community Testing Events. NC DHHS is offering more than 120 free testing events across North Carolina in advance of Thanksgiving.
  • If possible, get your test at a public testing site. Sometimes, private clinics or hospitals charge patients a “facility fee” that can amount to more money than the test itself.
  • Ask your doctor if you’ll be charged for other services before your visit. Sometimes, health care providers administer and charge for tests for multiple illnesses along with a COVID-19 test.
  • If you’re uninsured, ask your health care provider how they bill uninsured patients. The federal government has created a provider relief fund that offers reimbursement for providers for some COVID-19-related costs.
  • If you get an unexpected charge, call our office. Our consumer protection specialists can help North Carolinians seek relief and dispute charges if necessary.

As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial that we do so with accurate information and protect our personal information and money in the process. If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, stay home and call your doctor. If you believe that you have been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint or 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

You just read:

Avoid Unexpected Costs When Getting a COVID-19 Test

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.