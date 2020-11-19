William TN Hall’s Debut Album ‘Beacon: Holiday Improvisations’ Spans Countries & Cultures to Spark Light in 2020

British born, New York City based William TN Hall brings his unique musical style and life experiences to his debut album and the joy of the holiday season.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Beacon: Holiday Improvisations is simultaneously intricate and relaxed, intellectual and emotional, providing listeners with a journey so generous of spirit and experience that everyone will find something to which they, especially, can relate.” — Stephen Mosher, BROADWAY WORLD

“Like many, I felt hopeless about making art and sharing music with people in a socially-distanced world.” – William TN Hall

At such a difficult time, with the world still struggling to find its footing amid tremendous disruption to personal and professional lives, many are looking to this holiday season as a source of comfort and peace. Due to limited opportunities for social interaction, music will play an especially crucial role in reflection, celebration, and meditation.



Inspired initially by the traumatic impact of the pandemic on the Broadway and cabaret community in New York City, William TN Hall, a multi-award winning composer and musician, has created a new collection of holiday music to spread some joy to a troubled time. The album spans cultures and religions: William, half Christian and half Jewish, has spent his life between London and New York. ‘Beacon’ pays homage to these influences with holiday music traditional to both the US and the UK, and with familiar musical themes from both religions.

Comprised of nineteen tracks that blend jazz, cocktail party, theatre, and modern classical, ‘Beacon’ is an album in two parts. The first is a collection of original instrumental piano improvisations based on traditional carols, which William honed over the years at venues like Manhattan’s famous Laurie Beechman Theater, or at holiday parties for the late beloved Joan Rivers. Listeners will hear fresh interpretations of many traditional favorites, such as “The First Noël,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “Away In A Manger,” “Jingle Bells,” and more.



In the second part, ‘Beacon’ shifts away from improvisation and presents two original, previously unrecorded holiday compositions, “Christmas Eve 2019” and “Lullaby,” as well as a five bonus tracks of alternate first-sketch materials. These were developed with the expert ear of audio engineer Chip Fabrizi of downtown Manhattan’s P.P.I. Recording, and they include two vocal tracks: the romantic and tender “My First Christmas With You” – developed in the Advanced BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, with music by William TN Hall and lyrics by Patrick Gallagher – and finally an original arrangement of the Robert Burns classic, ‘Auld Lang Syne,’ presented with and without vocals.



‘Beacon’ was released on November 15th and is available now through Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all other major platforms

About William TN Hall

William is a composer, arranger, teaching artist, music director, and performer in New York City. He has contributed music to two musicals currently available for licensing: 'Methtacular!' (Off Broadway, TIME Out New York Critic's Pick) and 'Songs for a More Funnier World' (NYMF Award Winner). He has written music for plays, film, and special material for performers, including Tony winner Nikki M. James and downtown performance dynamo Molly Pope.

William is currently on tour with multi-award winning singer/songwriter Anne Steele and is proud to be a musical director for R Family Vacations. He has worked extensively in LGBT entertainment, whether it be with RuPaul's Drag Race stars or performing on the world-famous RSVP and Atlantis cruise lines. He was also a pianist to the legendary late Joan Rivers for her New York engagements. William is a two-time MAC award winner and a 2018 Broadway World winner. He is an alumnus of the BMI Advanced Musical Theatre Writers Workshop. Upcoming projects include a full-length original musical with writer Patrick Gallagher.

For more information, find William on Twitter/Facebook/IG @WilliamTNHall.

TRACK LIST

PART I

1. Opening: I Saw Three Ships

2. The First Noël

3. Once In Royal David’s City

4. Away to a Manger

5. Away in a Manger

6. Hark! the Herald Angels Sing

7. Jingle Glass Bells

8. God Rest Ye Merry Bootleggers

9. In the Bleak Mid-Winter

10. Oh N.Y.C. Christmas Tree

11. Closing: Joy to the World

PART II

12. My First Christmas with You (Lyrics by Patrick Gallagher)

13. Lullaoly

14. Christmas Eve 2019