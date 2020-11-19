California Based Bike and Business Service Launched
Bike Rack Location’s objective is to help bike riders and businesses connect!
Find your space...”VENTURA, CA, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura resident and bicycle enthusiast, John Darling, has launched a fledgling website called Bike Rack Locations (www.bikeracklocations.com) which will assist the growing bicycle riding population find bike-friendly businesses.
— Find your space...
His website’s goal is to help cyclists all across America locate firms that have bike racks on or very near their property. Darling stated, “People who ride bikes like to patronize businesses where they can easily lock up their bikes without having to look for a tree, signpost, cart rack, or other spaces to use to secure their bikes. With the growing number of bike riders, having a convenient bike rack at your business is as essential as having a parking lot.”
Right now, bicycle riding is at an all-time high due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is spurring people to find new, safer, ways to get their exercise and to get around town.
According to Bicycling Magazine, the pandemic driven demand for bicycles has created a shortage of new bicycles that will last through all of next year and possibly into 2022 https://www.bicycling.com/news/a34587945/coronavirus-bike-shortage).
All business can list their company on bikeracklocations.com for a flat fee of $25.00 per year, bike, bike-related businesses get a discounted rate of $15.00 per year, while libraries and nonprofit organizations can have their locations listed for free.
John Darling
Bike Rack Locations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn