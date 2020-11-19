“Right-sized” Dream Home in Calgary’s Prestigious Springbank to Hit Auction November 30 Via Lambert Premier Auctions
Lambert Premier Auctions launches in Alberta with upscale auction complete with Calgary Flames Foundation giveback & elevated services for home buyers & sellersCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsdown Manor — a modern-European estate residence in the coveted Springbank acreage community near Calgary, Alberta — will go under the hammer next week via Lambert Premier Auctions. Set on a spectacular ridge overlooking the Rocky Mountains in one of Canada’s most prestigious locations, the old-world-meets-new-world masterpiece offers a luxuriously perfect amount of pandemic (and post-pandemic) living space and is arguably the ideal modern escape for both families and work-from-home executives alike. Currently listed at $3.25 million, bidding for Kingsdown Manor will be held on November 30 to December 3 through Lambert Premier Auction’s digital marketplace, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.
“Kingsdown Manor is an impeccable property with assured privacy, but where it really shines is how perfectly sized it is, and how correct it is for today’s luxury buyers,” said Alec Lambert, Managing Partner, Lambert Premier Auctions. “Sitting on 1.98 acres, the home features over 6,100 square feet of developed living space, including many rooms that are work-from-home ready. It has found the sweet spot of being a glamorous estate that is really livable — one with lots of room but without being overwhelming and in a location that’s hard to beat.”
The Kingsdown Manor auction marks Lambert Premier Auctions entry into the Alberta real estate arena, with more auctions on the horizon. And despite the current economic headwinds facing the region, the firm believes its unique, elevated service offerings and the counterintuitive investment opportunities provided by the current Calgary market offers a solid, two-punch path to success, for buyers and sellers and their realtors.
“We offer executive-level services to home buyers and sellers — we’re filling a niche that was previously missing in the Alberta marketplace,” said Lambert. “We carefully curate and position the homes we represent, and then make buying and selling easier and more fair for all the players involved. Sellers use our process to secure the best market value for their home in a shorter timeframe while buyers can confidently acquire a home that has been reviewed and vetted by our team. Both benefit from the transparency of our system. Realtors also benefit because the listing sells faster and at a higher value, and they play an important role in the process by providing key market and personal insights. We offer a win-win-win.”
“I’m equally excited about the current potential of Calgary for real estate investments as we continue to expand here,” continued Lambert. “We’re seeing a number of signs the economy is on the upswing, and one can’t ignore the sage ‘buy low, sell high’ advice from Warren Buffet, particularly with Calgary consistently being voted one of the most desirable cities in the world. We’re grateful to bring such a remarkable property like Kingsdown Manor to the globe as our first offering in this important and dynamic market.”
Local city leadership also joins Lambert Premier Auctions on being bullish about the future of Calgary. “Calgary is on a bit of a transition because we’ve relied for years on the power of the oil and gas economy, but we’re now pivoting into the city’s next economy,” said Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra. “This translates into a moment of opportunity to be a part of the new Calgary story. I can’t think of a better time to get involved.”
Every auction facilitated by Lambert Premier Auctions includes a charitable connection, and Kingsdown Manor is no exception. For this auction, the Calgary Flames Foundation will be the main beneficiary, with all proceeds from the dedicated auction items going directly to the charity. More details on the specifics will be released closer to the auction date.
Kingsdown Manor can be explored anytime with virtual ease via the latest advances in at-home viewing technology, including 3D showings and private real time online tours. Private, in person viewings are available by appointment only and in compliance with the latest COVID-19 protocols. Commissions will be paid to buyers' representing real estate agents; see Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.
For this project, Lambert Premier Auctions is proud to collaborate with listing agent Rachelle Starnes of the Starnes Group. Having sold over $1 billion in exquisite estate properties over the last eighteen years, Rachelle Starnes and her team consistently rank in the Top 1% of luxury home sales in the Calgary and surrounding areas.
For more information on Kingsdown Manor, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit: https://lambertpremierauctions.com/kingsdown-manor/
For the YouTube video, visit: https://youtu.be/to8nu_i-ha4
ABOUT KINGSDOWN MANOR
Kingsdown Manor boasts four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and is within easy access to Banff National Park, Lake Louise, and downtown Calgary. Situated amid the rolling foothills of the serene Rocky Mountain vistas, the mansion is surrounded by Springbank’s array of fine homes in a rural setting, yet is minutes to all the amenities of the city and some of the best outdoor activities the globe has to offer
Additional features include stunning mountain views, outdoor entertaining areas, Tyndall stone exteriors, two wood-burning fireplaces, a custom kitchen, a den clad in rich wainscoting, an intimate formal dining room, and a triple garage.
ABOUT LAMBERT PREMIER AUCTIONS
Lambert Premier Auctions is a full service real estate auction house that addresses the biggest challenges in luxury real estate markets by driving new opportunities for buyers, sellers and agents and building a solution that serves these audiences in a more efficient and streamlined fashion. Lambert Premier Auctions’ carefully refined process allows them to differentiate luxury properties from the marketplace and achieve sales in a fixed-timeframe while earning the best possible sale price for their clients.
